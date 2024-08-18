Weston Rod & Gun Club upcoming events

WESTON, Vt. – Get your calendars ready, the Weston Rod & Gun Club is hopping, with several events you won’t want to miss.

Beginner line dancing is Tuesdays, Aug. 20 and 27, from 7-8:15 p.m. Gather a few neighbors for a fun summer outing. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring comfy shoes, plus a hydrating beverage. The cost is discounted for those who RSVP in advance. Call or text Anna to RSVP at 802-379-3161.

Our annual indoor tag sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tables are available for $10. Please call Noreen at 802-824-3418, by Oct. 4, to reserve your table, or for more info.

The annual Game Supper will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. The cost is discounted for children under 8. Takeout orders will be available by calling 802-824-6824 between 12-5 p.m. that day.

Attention all crafters, the second annual Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last year was a huge success. Space is limited, so reserve your table early. Call or text Anna at 802-379-3161 to secure your spot and showcase your wares.

Yes, Monday Nite Bingo continues. Doors open by 6:30 p.m., play starts promptly at 7 p.m. Follow our Facebook page for updates on all events, including an upcoming hunter safety course, date TBA. The Weston Rod & Gun Club is located at 982 Route 100, one mile north of Weston. Come be a part of your community tradition. All are welcome.