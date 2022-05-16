Weston Rod & Gun Club Fishing Derby

WESTON, Vt. –The Weston Rod & Gun Club Annual Fishing Derby returns Saturday, June 4, starting at 7 a.m. There are plenty of fish to go around for youth anglers ages 15 and under. Prizes will be awarded and food will be available. Bring your own equipment and meet at the Weston Recreation Area off Lawrence Hill Road, north of town. Weston R&GC annual memberships will also be available. Come on out and reel ‘em in.

Again this year, the Weston Rod & Gun Club will be sponsoring a child for the Green Mountain Conservation Camp run by the VT Fish and Wildlife Department. Volunteers are needed for a fun-filled weekend to prep the camp facilities for the 2022 season. For details, please go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com and search upcoming events.

We thank the community for their continued support, especially when it comes to educating our youth about Vermont’s natural resources.

Weston R&GC meetings are normally held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 982 Route 100. We are a growing group and look forward to new members sharing ideas for future activities.