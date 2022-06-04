Weston resident nominated to U.S. Snowboard Rookie Team

WESTON, Vt. – 16-year-old Sumner Orr of Weston, Vt. has been nominated to the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Rookie Team, after completing another successful season on the snow. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced nominations for the U.S. Snowboard Team halfpipe, slope style, big air, and snowboard-cross disciplines for the 2022-2023 season on May 13. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season.

Sumner is one of four athletes in the United States nominated to the Rookie Team. This nomination means he will spend, at minimum, the next two years training and competing with the U.S. Team Snowboard Halfpipe Team around the world. He started training with the team in May at Mammoth Mountain. He will then travel to Mt. Hood in July, and Saas Fe, Switzerland for most of October, before starting the competitive season.

The Rookie Team is coached by former Olympian and silver medalist, Danny Kass, and head coach JJ Thomas, who was a bronze medal Olympian and coach to gold medalist Shaun White.

Sumner will also continue to train at Okemo Mountain School, where he will be a high school junior this fall. The snowboard program at Okemo Mountain School is one of the top programs in the country. Sumner is the third rider from OMS to be named to the U.S. Snowboard Team in the last three years. There, he trains with head coach Luke Bonang, in addition to Eddie Johnson, Mike Lund, and others.

Sumner has been snowboarding since the age of seven and started competing at age eight, when he joined the Okemo Mountain Snowboard Team. In his very first year of competing, he placed in the top 20 at nationals and has been working his way up since then.