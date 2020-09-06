Weston Playhouse director speaks to Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of the Weston Playhouse, was the featured speaker at the recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club via Zoom.

She described the impact of Covid-19 on the decision to cancel the current season’s production at the Weston Playhouse noting that it was difficult considering the many artists who would be affected by the decision.

In determining what the playhouse could do to provide some form of artistic performances while complying with restrictions associated with Covid-19, Gellert cited the various projects the playhouse sponsored.

One of these projects was to commission 14 well-known playwrights to write short plays with a single actor. The resulting works, called “One Room,” concentrated on the question of what makes a home. This series, along with several other projects, is available on the playhouse’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/WestonPlayhouseTC.

Gellert indicated that the playhouse was considering possible productions for the 2021 season. She cautioned that such a schedule, if the situation permitted, would probably be shorter than their normal season productions.