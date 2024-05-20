Weston Pig Roast and Square Dance

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association, in association with the Farrar Park Association, the Weston Women’s Club, and The Hub, is pleased to announce the 2024 edition of its popular Memorial Day Weekend Pig Roast and Square Dance on Sunday, May 26, from 5-7 p.m.

The celebration takes place at the Weston Green, aka Farrar Park, with dancing on Park Street and the musicians performing under the portico of The Weston Playhouse. The Green is located on Route 100, in the center of Weston.

Mount Holly’s popular smoked barbeque team, Squeels on Wheels, will again prepare the meal. Pulled pork barbeque or barbequed rib plates, including rolls, sides, soft drinks and dessert, will be served beginning at 5 p.m., with discounts for children. Hot dogs will also be available. Ribs will also be available as full and half racks to take home. Desserts will be prepared and contributed by the Weston Women’s Club and The Hub restaurant. Our thanks to them.

The Cold River Band will again supply the music, which will be performed from 5-6:45 p.m. Try your hand (or feet) at square dancing. Everyone’s invited. Bring the family, bring your friends.

Every year, tens of thousands of people have enjoyed events at Weston Community Association properties, including the Playhouse, Museums (Farrar-Mansur House, Old Mill, and Craft Building), and Cold Spring Brook Park. In 2024, the Playhouse remains closed to the public until critical repairs are completed from the devastating flood of last July. Freewill donations to help fund those repairs will be accepted at the Pig Roast.