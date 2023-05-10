Weston Fire Department Operation Mayday

WESTON, Vt. – Please join Weston Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) members on Saturday, May 13, for “Operation Mayday.” As part of our continuing recruitment efforts, the fire station will be staffed with friendly, knowledgeable personnel providing information and snacks from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn what it means to volunteer in the fire and emergency services in a variety of roles. In addition to firefighter, many auxiliary positions are available, including: operations support, administration, public education, community engagement, and resilience building. No experience is necessary, free training is provided. With our growing population, requests for assistance continue to increase. We need to meet that need. In addition to responding to 911 emergency calls, the WVFD supports many community activities, from visits to our local schools to helping coordinate special events, such as Christmas in Weston.

Located at 734 Route 100, on the north side of Weston, our business meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Training occurs on the other Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., with occasional weekend opportunities available. For more information, stop by the station or call our non-emergency number, 802-824-3539, and leave a message.

Will you answer the call? Be part of your community, join in the proud fire service tradition.