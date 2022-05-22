Weston Fire Department calls for volunteers

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Volunteer Fire Department would like to express their deep appreciation to the Thrifty Attic of Londonderry, Vt. for their generous support again this year. Previous donations have been used to upgrade self-contained breathing apparatus, worn by firefighters working in smoky or hazardous conditions, along with other essential safety equipment. During these challenging pandemic restrictions and now increasingly tight economic times, the Thrifty Attic continues to help local area towns provide solid community service. Thank you.

Speaking of providing service, the WVFD is seeking new members from the entire region. No experience is needed and free training will be provided. Positions available include firefighting, administration, public education, community engagement, and resilience building. As we know, our populations have grown during these past few years. Learn valuable skills and help us to help our neighbors.

Meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., with trainings held on the other Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Just a few hours a month, even on an occasional weekend and/or weekdays, will make a difference. Bring a friend and learn about the emergency services together. Call 802-824-3539 or stop by on a Thursday to see how you can be part of our growing team.