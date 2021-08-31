Weston Antiques Show canceled for 2021

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association, parent organization of the perennially popular Weston Antiques Show, regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2021 show, scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. It is the second year that Covid has deprived the WCA and the community of the Weston Antiques Show, but the all-volunteer show committee is already planning for its return in 2022.

There were Covid-19 concerns expressed by dealers and some of the volunteers who manage and operate the show. Certain aspects of the traditional Gala Preview were also impractical or impossible under current conditions. And there is uncertainty, should the spike be continued, that mandates regarding masking, group assembly, and quarantining might be reimposed. The committee waited as long as possible before making the difficult decision.

All dealer booth deposits are being returned with the exception of some, which the committee was instructed to retain as contributions, for which the Weston Community Association offers its utmost thanks. The Weston Antiques Show is the largest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Weston Community Association, which owns and maintains the Weston Playhouse, the Farrar Mansur House and Old Mill Museums, Cold Spring Brook Park, and other community resources.

Weston Antiques Show Chair Steve Stettler commented, “We are dismayed that the resurgence of Covid-19, via the Delta variant, has again led to the cancellation of the Weston Antiques Show, but we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone back the first weekend in October 2022. In the meanwhile, be safe and be well.”

A list of dealers who planned to participate in the 2021 Weston Antiques Show are being posted on the show’s site at www.westonantiquesshow.org so that patrons may contact them directly. The site will feature updates on the 2022 show as soon as they are available.