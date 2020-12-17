Westminster voters to consider withdrawal from Unified School District

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – A special election of the voters of Westminster has been scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021 to consider whether or not to take steps to withdraw from the forcibly merged school district of the towns of Athens, Grafton, and Westminster. This Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District was created by the Vermont State Board of Education in November 2018. Current law makes it possible for a town’s voters, after more than one year within a school district, to vote to withdraw. Voters should know that all three towns’ schools would remain part of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. This change would allow deliberation of school matters, including budgets, to return to town meeting within the town of Westminster, rather than in a special meeting of the voters of the three towns.

The vote will be by Australian ballot. In-person voting will be held Jan. 5, 2021. All voters may request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them by contacting the town clerk at 802-722-4091. The ballot will include two articles that read as follows:

“Article I: Shall the voters of Westminster approve the withdrawal of the Town of Westminster from the Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District?

“Article II: In the event Article I is approved, shall the voters of Westminster authorize and instruct the Westminster Selectboard to undertake all steps necessary to do the following;

“1) Form a Westminster Town School District to be responsible for the operation of schools and educational programs for Westminster students;

“2) Obtain the return to the Westminster Town School District of all school buildings and property owned by the Town School District prior to the forced merger;

“3) Appoint five town residents to an interim Town School District Board to effect the transition and return of the operation of schools and educational programs to the Town School District; and

“4) Schedule a Town election at the next annual Town meeting of 2021 to elect five town residents to the Town School District Board with staggered terms as existed prior to the forced merger.”

If the vote to withdraw is successful in Westminster, then within 90 days, voters in both Athens and Grafton would vote whether or not to ratify Westminster’s withdrawal. If all three towns vote to approve, then the request would go to the Vermont State Board of Education. Current law requires the board to approve the request, as long as the State Board determines that the town students can attend a school that is in compliance with the rules pertaining to educational programs, and, that it is in the best interest of the state that Athens and Grafton remain as one district.

The town of Westminster will host an informational meeting regarding the vote to withdraw Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Look for more details and a link to the meeting at the town’s website in the coming days.