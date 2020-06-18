Westminster Volunteer Fire & Rescue welcomes donations for scholarships

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Since 2013, the Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue has awarded scholarships to 14 Bellows Falls Union High School graduating seniors for a total of $10,000. Up until this year, we have received enough memorial donations to keep our plan going.

Currently, our fund account is in need of some money. If anyone would like to contribute to this account it will be very much appreciated. If you would like to give in honor or memory of a friend or loved one, just list their name with your donation. We publish the names of the donors and the names of those being mentioned without a dollar amount. Make check out to Westminster Fire and Rescue Association, label it “continuing education fund” and mail it to P.O. Box 111, Westminster, VT 05158.

The Westminster Fire & Rescue Association also welcomes donations throughout the year from anyone wishing to remember or honor a loved one or a friend.

We are always looking for new members. Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help the community in a time of need, please contact Chief Cole Streeter at 802-722-3178 or stop by the firehouse any Sunday morning and pick up an application. We would like to have additional volunteers from the Westminster West area. There is a firehouse, an engine, and a rescue vehicle located in Westminster West and more help is always welcome to utilize that equipment during calls.

Please note, we see more people than usual walking, running, and biking out on the roads these days and a few of them are still walking and running with the flow of traffic. That can be very dangerous. Be sure to always walk or run facing traffic. There are places such as on Route 5 just south of the village where walking south you will need to cross over to the right side of the road because of a blind corner and often fast-moving traffic heading north. Just use common sense. Try to wear bright clothing to be more visible to the vehicle traffic. When biking, ride with the flow of traffic on the right side of the road. A flashing LED light on the rear of your bike is a huge help even in daylight hours.

As always, we would like to thank the members of the community for its continued support of the fire department. Check us out on our website: www.westminsterfireandrescue.org. The Westminster Fire and Rescue Association Inc. operates independently from Westminster Fire District #3.