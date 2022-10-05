Westminster fall cookout

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30–6 p.m. The First Congregational Church of Westminster will be holding their fall cookout on the church lawn, 3470 US Route 5, Westminster, Vt.

Choose from this a la carte menu of hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, pepper and onion grinders, baked beans, coleslaw, and dessert. There will be outdoor and indoor seating or you can take your meal home. Also on sale will be raffle tickets for the Gas Card raffle and the quilt raffle. Some of the proceeds will go toward the painting of the church.

The library will be holding their book sale the same day, behind the Westminster Institute. They are accepting donations during library hours until Oct. 6.