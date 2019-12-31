Westminster Cares thanks community for honor, memorial donations

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Cares Board of Directors met Dec. 4, 2019 at the Westminster Institute with President Lori Larue presiding. The following board members attended: Pete Harrison, Miriam Lanata, Regina Borden, Doug Oftedahl, Pat Goodell, Heidi Anderson, Karen Walter, Don Dawson, and Director Donna Dawson. Kathy Elliot was unable to attend.

Memorial and honor donations received through Dec. 20, 2019 in honor of: Mary Brandt from Sami McRae; my children from Susan Clifford; Phyllis Anderson from Don Anderson; Donna Dawson from Libby Mills; Susan Clifford from Patrick Clark; Phyllis Anderson from Ila Mitchell; Karen Walter from Hugh and Betty Haggerty; Heidi Anderson from Peggy and Dirk Jager.

In memory of: Lloyd E. Church from Carol Church; Joanne Scoppa Cordano from Donald Cordano; Sam and Fran Streeter from Phil and Jane Savoy; Nathan Lettieri from Dean Lynch; departed loved ones, friends, and classmates from Pete and Judy Harrison; family members who are no longer with us from Bruce Murray; Gabriella Kovacs from David Bayer and Flo Magdalena; Paul Chaffee from Lillian Chaffee; Harold Angers from Barbara Angers; Our mothers Marguerite, Helen, and Joanne from Don and Donna Dawson; Margret Palmer from Carleton Palmer; the Pulaski and Wajdowicz families from Matt and Terry Wajdowicz; Joan Smidutz from Bill Smidutz; Rita Sachs from anonymous; Mitchell Allen from Russell Allen; Anne Fairchild from Carolyn Fairchild; Frank Mitchell from Mary Mitchell; Alfred Pucci from Norma Pucci; Robert McKenny from Fred McKenny; passed loved ones from Jim and Lisa Calchera; Barbara and Carlton Greenwood from David and Allison Deen; Pat and Walt Jennison from Linda Jennison and Janet Manzolillo; John and Jennie Forrest from Craig and Valerie Forrest; Anna Dewdney and Winifred Luhrmann from George Luhrmann; Jay and Larry Hammond from Marty Hammond; Doris Bowen from Dan and Mary Davis; Bob and Jean Ashcroft from Ann Ashcroft; Frank Walter and in honor of Karen Walter from Tom and Marcia Wessels; Nora Eno from Bill and Sandy Burton.

In memory of Robert “Bob” Haas from Pat Haas; Spring (Knower), Chris, and Nikki Bergman; Mary Brandt; Paul Millman; Ann and Frank Kebbell; Don Aldrich; Linda and Mike Fawcett; Paul Millman; Barbara Greenough; Toby Young; Robert Rhodes; and Beth and Kevin Shrader.

Westminster Cares creates opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in the community. Anyone interested in learning more about Westminster Cares or volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels, driving neighbors to doctor appointments, working on a committee, making a contribution, or attending a workshop, may contact Donna Dawson at 802-722-3607 or email wecares@sover.net. Check us out at www.westminstercares.org and like us on Facebook.