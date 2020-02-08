Westminster Care Board donations

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Care Board of Directors met January 9th at the Westminster Institute with President Lori Larue presiding. Westminster Cares creates opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in the community.

Although we only publish memorial and honorary gifts, Westminster Cares is incredibly grateful to the community for all the gifts received so far during our 2019-20 annual appeal. Every donation is appreciated and funds raised will be used to support our programs and services this year.

Donations received from Dec. 20, 2019 through Jan. 20,2020:

In honor of: Phyllis Anderson from Ila Mitchell; the Westminster Cares volunteers from Dan Harlow; Bonnie Anderson from Heidi Anderson and Lee Trapeni; all the Westminster Cares volunteers from Miriam and Larry Lanata; in honor and memory of my Patch Road neighbors, Bob and Pat Haas, from Debbie Bump; in honor and memory of Norman and Marie Wright from Ann Wright.

In memory of: Joan Smidutz from Sandra Smidutz and Diane Ross; Rosalie Coven from Judy and Tony Coven; Staci Jones-Maly, Joanne Duval, Caro Duval, and Genevieve Farnsworth from Lester and Tonia White; Justin Beebe from Ally, Susan, and Rich Talbot; Anne Lund from Ellen Jones; Connie Harlow from Susan Harlow; Carroll Metrick from Joyce Rodgers; Percy and Eunice Muzzey from Charlotte Kurkul; Walt and Patricia Jennison from Cheryl Jennison; Connie Harlow from Elizabeth Harlow; David L. Williams from Elizabeth Williams; Dorothy Palumbo from Susan Colby; Phyllis and Ernie Norman from Wanda and Scott West; Karen Augusta from Louise Luring; Mom, Dad and Douglas from Carol Sevick; and Laura Leonard from Nancy Dalzell.

Anyone interested in learning more about Westminster Cares can contact Donna Dawson at 802-722-3607 or by email at wecares@sover.net. Check us out on Facebook or www.westminstercares.org.