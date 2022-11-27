West River Community Project Giving Tuesday

W. TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Dear Community,

The 29 of this month is #Giving Tuesday, the global day of supporting nonprofit organizations who do important work in their communities.

The West River Community Project (The West Townshend Country Store) is committed to helping to support our local farmers and craft producers, as well as providing a welcoming and warm place for our neighbors to access local healthy food through our store, café meals, and our seasonal farmers’ market.

We offer donation-based community meals on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturday evenings throughout the year. In the summer, a varying roster of local musicians play outside on the evenings that our meals are served, and in the winter months on Friday evenings live music is inside to be enjoyed when you order and pick up your meal.

Our community is filled with affordable options for clothing and household items and our commercial kitchen is available for new business owners that need a certified kitchen to work out of.

We host many community events and festivals during the year to encourage our community to gather, socialize, and support each other. Our annual Harvest Festival and children’s Halloween party takes place in October. In December we are hosting a Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a visit from Santa on Dec. 17. (Sponsored by Caleb’s Educational Fund, another nonprofit in the area).

We are asking for your help to continue with all the vital services we provide in our community. We hope that you will consider making a tax deductible donation to our campaign. www.donorbox.org/westrivercommunitymarket.

Thank you for your support and have a wonderful holiday season.