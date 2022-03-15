West Hill renovation project, further details

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday, April 7 at 7 p.m. the Ludlow Town Meeting in the Town Hall Heald Auditorium will commence to vote on 11 of the total 12 Articles for the Annual Public Information Meeting. Pertinent to Ludlow Recreation is Article 7, which includes granting $25,000 to the Recreation Facilities Fund as well as $5,000 to the Ludlow Community Center Facilities Fund. If granted, the $25,000 specifically will fund dredging the dam and resanding the beach, finally allowing it to be utilized again for swimming. This will be the first in a series of projects to rejuvenate the West Hill facility, as well other recreation locales dear to this community, but which are indeed due for some long-awaited upgrades. The Ludlow Recreation Committee is dedicated to organizing efforts to follow through on these improvements. Also included in the Article is equipment funding for the Highway, Fire, and Police Departments as well as improvement and maintenance funds for the Senior Center and Black River school building.

Although all of these departments are separate entities, they all represent the foundation of our community. Each plays a vital role in sustaining our Town. The Directors, staff, and volunteers of these units dedicate an invaluable amount of time and energy to ensure we have these resources in the first place. They deserve our support. Please join us for the discussion.