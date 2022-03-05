West Hill rejuvenation: Dam and Beach improvement

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Recreation Committee has spent the majority of the past few months reviewing the amenities in the Town of Ludlow’s Recreation domain and some of the spaces that are ready for improvements. These areas include Dorsey Park, the Ludlow Community Center gymnasium, the Back 40/HS Ropes Course, and West Hill.

West Hill was for years the central swimming locale for families. It hosted the summer recreation camp program for many youths during their childhoods, and was, where throughout the day, they played many games and activities before cooling off with a swim. Even recently, the After School Program has excitedly returned to the West Hill grounds for their summer program the past few seasons. West Hill has also more often than not been the home of the Ludlow Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza.

It is an amazing community resource, further complimented by its walking and hiking trails, a beautiful wooded waterfall vista, a sledding option in the winter, and so much more. As the LRC, we recognize the potential this space offers, and we are excited to announce that the possibility for a phase one renovation maintenance project will be available to vote on this year on the Town Ballot. Tests for bacteria in the water and other possibly harmful components continually return low amounts, safely well below the average; ergo, should it pass, the Town will be able to dredge the bottom and re-sand the beach area. Further details will be available in the coming weeks.

The support of this project will keep momentum moving forward for future projects so that the other resources in need of improvement may also have the opportunity to be upgraded, such as the basketball court in need of repaving and adding a pickle ball court, the Dorsey Park playground, further skate park renovations, and mountain biking on the Back 40. This upgrade to our community is long overdue as our identity has always been interlocked with our beautiful natural surroundings and the recreational activities the outdoor resources provide. We look forward to your support, and are grateful for the Town’s clarifications and communications during this process. Stay tuned, and please feel free to reach out to the Recreation Committee.