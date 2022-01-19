Wendell Perkins joins Grace Cottage Foundation Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Wendell Perkins CFA has joined the Grace Cottage Foundation Board of Directors.

Perkins attended the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, and graduated with a BA from Colby College. He also holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute in 1995.

Perkins began his career as an Equity Trader at an investment firm in Portland, Maine. He then worked as a Credit Analyst at Westinghouse Credit Corp. in Chicago and as a Quantitative Analyst for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. He was the Founder and Principal Owner of Optique Capital Management in Milwaukee from 1997-2011 and advisor to the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. He was Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Manulife Investment Management in Boston until his retirement in 2019.

Perkins and his husband Mark O’Meara, a Registered Nurse at Grace Cottage, own a farm in Andover, Vt., where they tend sheep, poultry, rabbits and honeybees.

“As an investment professional, I have worked with numerous foundation boards over the years. I am very pleased to be able to add my expertise to that of the other Foundation Board members in overseeing the investment of Grace Cottage’s Endowment Funds,” said Perkins. “This is a wonderful opportunity to serve an outstanding organization.”