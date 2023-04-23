“Welcome to the Community” meet and greet

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG), along with the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), is hosting a meet and greet at the Rockingham Free Public Library on Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m., to welcome people who have recently moved to the community.

We are thrilled that you have relocated to our community, and want you to feel welcome. The meeting will be informal, with a chance for participants to introduce themselves and learn more about the broad range of resources that the community offers.

RIDWG is made up of local residents and stakeholders looking at small-scale development and investment in the Village of Bellows Falls and Town of Rockingham. RIDWG can be found online at www.rockinghamvt.org/inc-dev-working-group-resources.

For more information, please contact Sarah Lang at RockinghmaIDWG@gmail.com. R.S.V.P.s are appreciated.

The Rockingham Free Public Library is wheelchair accessible. Please call in advance with any questions or special arrangements at 802-463-4270.

RIDWG gratefully acknowledges the Town of Rockingham for its support, and the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project for underwriting this meet and greet.