Weekly Game Day at Black River Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – Are you tired of sitting in the house all day this winter? Why don’t you get out and play your favorite game with your friends? The Black River Valley Senior Center will be starting a Game Day in March, on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The second Wednesday of each month will continue to be bingo, right after our home-cooked meal. The third and fourth Wednesdays will be Game Day from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a meal prepared in-house. Come and play your favorite game, cards, put together a puzzle, or just visit with friends. The Senior Center has lots of games and puzzles, or you can bring your own.

March events:

March 11: Community lunch of corned beef and cabbage, followed by Bingo

March 18: Game Day followed by community lunch of hot turkey sandwiches

March 25: Game Day followed by community lunch of soup and grilled cheese sandwiches

Community lunches are homemade by volunteers and the Board of Directors. Black River Valley Senior Center is located at 10 High St. in Ludlow. Call 802-228-7421 to make a reservation. Transportation can be provided.