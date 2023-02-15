WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Conservation Commission will host a Weathersfield Town Forest Walk with Forester Hannah Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. The general discussion will be forest management, but the topics will be adapted to the interest of the attendees. Parking is at the Swoops and Loops trailhead across from the Ascutney State Park entrance on 44a. No snowshoes are required as the road has been plowed for the active state logging operation, which participants will see and talk about. This program is free and open to all.