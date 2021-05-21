Weathersfield PTO celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Weathersfield School Parent Teacher Organization shared in a weeklong celebration for the teachers and staff of the school. Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day – their immense work and impact moves us beyond words. Teacher Appreciation Week was an opportunity for PTO to express their gratitude for the profound impact teachers and staff have had on children’s lives.

The PTO wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to all of our teachers and staff for going above and beyond, inside and outside of the classroom, every day. Whether you are crafting a stellar lesson plan, coaching a team, providing a snack to a hungry child, working to deepen relationships with parents, or celebrating the success of our scholars, your contributions are valued and appreciated.

In addition, the PTO would like to thank the generous donors for contributing to the weeklong gifts and celebrations: Mountainside Sugar House, Ascutney; Doolittle’s Print Serv, Claremont, N.H.; Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, Springfield; Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Springfield; Springfield Cinema 3, Springfield; Shaw’s Supermarket, Springfield; Silver Maples Assisted Living, Claremont, N.H.; Gift Baskets of Vermont, Weathersfield; and Betty Brooks and Gordon Harlow, Ascutney.

Weathersfield PTO is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that supports school enrichment programs. The PTO is organized for the purpose of supporting the education of children at Weathersfield School by fostering relationships among the school, parents, and teachers. PTO exists due to the hard work and commitment of many volunteers. We are extremely appreciative of all the time and talents that our members share.