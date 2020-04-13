Weathersfield Proctor Library offers remote access

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Proctor Library, 5181 Route 5, is offering use of the Wi-Fi in the parking lot as well as remote access to eBooks and audio through Libby/Overdrive, online classes, weekly Story Time with Glenna, and other videos on their YouTube channel. For more information, go to www.weathersfieldproctorlibrary.org, email weathersfieldproctorlibrary@gmail.com, or call 802-674-2863. Updates are posted to website, Facebook and Twitter pages, and the monthly email newsletter.