Weathersfield Food Shelf open hours change

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – The Weathersfield Food Shelf, located in the 1879 Schoolhouse in Perkinsville, is changing its opening hours. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, WFS will be open from 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. We hope that this change will better serve the Weathersfield community.

The Weathersfield Food Shelf is open to residents of Weathersfield only. The food shelf supplements clients’ basic needs by providing milk, eggs, produce, and other items as they become available. A small collection of donated clothing is also offered. For more information, call 802-263-5584.