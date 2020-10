WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Food Shelf will continue its regular opening hours on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 2-4 p.m. However, the food shelf will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Instead, it will be open Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 2-4 p.m. The Weathersfield Food Shelf provides food and sundries to residents of Weathersfield. It is located in the 1879 School House on Route 106 in Perkinsville.