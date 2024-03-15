Weatherization experts to speak at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Two local experts on weatherization will kick off the Rockingham Energy Committee’s “Home Energy Forum” series on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library.

Winter in Vermont does not have to mean a drafty, uncomfortable house that requires wearing multiple sweaters and uses lots of expensive fuel to heat. While the traditional approach to winter’s cold was to just put more wood in the stove, modern building science shows how we can be more comfortable and spend less on energy at the same time. Local homeowners, landlords, and renters who want to increase their home’s comfort and energy efficiency should attend this presentation by two local experts on weatherization. They will explain how getting a “home energy audit” will create a strategy for weatherizing your home, which is done primarily with air sealing, insulation, moisture control, and ventilation. In a drafty home with little or no insulation, it’s hard to know where to start making improvements, but this sequence is generally the most cost-effective: weatherizing the attic, then the basement, then insulating the walls, and finally, air sealing or replacing windows. Basements with dirt floors and/or water issues may be a higher priority than the attic.

The two presenters will be John Hyslop, the weatherization operations manager for SEVCA in Westminster; and John Dunbar, a project consultant at Farnum Insulation in East Dummerston. Each will give a short presentation, and then will take questions. John Hyslop can address options for low-income residents, John Dunbar can address available weatherization rebates and low-interest loans, and both can discuss the pros and cons of spray foam insulation. This event is free and open to the public. New Hampshire residents are welcome as well as Vermonters.

If you have questions, contact Rockingham Energy Committee Chair Peter Bergstrom at 802-444-1860, or rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com. This website is also a great resource, www.efficiencyvermont.com/homepage.