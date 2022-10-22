Wayne Beliveau, 1950-2022

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Wayne Beliveau, 72, of Perkinsville, Vt., loving husband and father, passed away at home surrounded by his close family after a two-year battle with cancer.

Wayne was born on Jan. 10, 1950, in Northampton, Mass. He dedicated his life to learning the trades which filled his days both personally and professionally. A caring and compassionate man, there wasn’t a person that Wayne wouldn’t help if he could, using all of the knowledge he had gained throughout his years. An avid nature lover, he spent most of his time outdoors where he loved hiking, fishing, kayaking, camping, and watching the wildlife that frequented their home in rural Vermont.

Wayne is survived by his devoted wife and partner of 42 years, Diane Rejniak, his two daughters and sons-in-law, Sara (Beliveau) and Jim Allan, and Johanna Beliveau and Jeff Munson, four grandchildren, Maxwell and Jaimeson Allan, Ethan and Gavin Munson, and his four siblings, Doreen Ryan (Beliveau), Butch Beliveau, Denese Beliveau, and Diane O’Donnell (Beliveau), and many, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Iris Denese, and father, Ernest.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield, Vt., and a celebration of Wayne’s life will be held next Spring near his hometown of Leeds, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to those who cared for Wayne and meant a great deal to him and Diane over these last weeks and months – Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, PO Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or www.vnhcare.org and Dartmouth Hitchcock Palliative Care at www.Dartmouth-Hitchcock.org/palliative-care/donate.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.