Water bill assistance program ending

REGION – Do you need help paying an overdue water or sewer bill? The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) can help. Eligible households have until March 15 to apply.

The LIHWAP program pays for overdue water and/or sewer bills, including back charges and fees associated with the outstanding balance. In addition, the program may be able to provide a one-time future payment. Payments are made directly to your water/sewer provider.

To be eligible, you must be a customer of a public drinking water and/or wastewater utility. In addition, gross household income must be below 60% of the state median income based on household size. For a household of four, this would be $66,396. Renters are eligible for this program.

To apply, mail the application and your current water/sewer bill to Economic Services Division, Application & Document Processing Center, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671. The application can be found at www.dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/hwa, or by calling 800-339-6433.

This program is administered by the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) using funding provided by the federal government during the Covid pandemic. So far, the program has paid over half a million dollars in water and sewer bills, and there are still funds remaining. However, all funds must be spent by the end of March, or they will be returned to the federal government.

The application deadline is March 15, 2024. Find more information about the program at www.dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/hwa, or call 800-339-6433.

The Vermont Rural Water Association is a nonprofit that supports public drinking water and wastewater systems, and promotes public health and clean water protection through technical assistance, training, advocacy, and outreach.