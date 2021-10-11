Warm Hands, Warm Hearts coat drive at Chester Baptist Church

CHESTER, Vt. – The 14th Annual Warm Hands, Warm Hearts clothing, coats, and blanket drive will take place in Chester Oct. 22-23 at the Chester Baptist Church. Shopping hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Come choose free winter coats, boots, sweaters, blankets etc. for yourself or someone you know who is in need of warm clothing this winter. There are no qualifications to shop; everyone is welcome to come and take what they need. Let’s make sure our community stays warm this winter. Please wear a mask.

Donations of gently used clothing are being accepted now. There are several donation boxes throughout the Chester community, including the Whiting Library, Chester American Legion, Chester Town Office, Andover Community Church, and St. Luke’s Church. Donations will also be accepted at Chester Baptist Church during the week prior to the event; contact Carla Rumrill for open hours. Please do not leave donations at the church without prior arrangements. Contact Carla Rumrill for more information about the event or how you can donate or volunteer at 802-376-4822 or fae12rae@gmail.com.