PERU, Vt. – On Sept. 23, the Wantastiquet Rotary of Londonderry, Vt., participated in the local Peru Fair and sold out of hot dogs, raising $500 for the Wantastiquet Rotary Scholarship Fund. This money is used to help students of the mountain towns with secondary education. The Mountain Towns include Windham, Jamaica, Londonderry, Peru, Stratton, Weston, and Winhall.

Over the last five years, the Wantastiquet Rotary has given out $31,000 in scholarships.