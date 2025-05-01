Walpole Foundation and Village School launch capital campaign

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Foundation is launching its first-ever capital campaign to support construction of a new, energy-efficient facility for the Walpole Village School, a nonprofit organization offering preschool and early preschool programs to families in Walpole and surrounding towns. The new building will allow the school to expand its capacity, with plans to launch a much-needed infant care program to better serve local families. It will also feature a multi-purpose community room available for broader public use when school is not in session.

The project is part of a larger vision that includes the future development of up to eight senior rental housing units on the property, creating an intergenerational campus where the youngest and oldest members of the community can learn, grow, and thrive together.

The planned facility, located at 75 Westminster Street, is estimated to cost $3.9 million. To date, nearly $2 million has been secured, including a $1 million Catalyst Program grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission. The Walpole Foundation originally committed $725,000 to the project, and recently pledged additional support of more than $1 million following the loss of $1.5 million in Community Project Funding sponsored by Senator Jeanne Shaheen when FY 2025 federal appropriations bills failed to receive congressional approval in March.

To keep the project on track, the Walpole Foundation and Village School are seeking the community’s help to raise $500,000 through the capital campaign. Thanks to early contributions from community members and supporters, the campaign has already reached $245,455 – nearly 50% of the goal.

To celebrate this milestone and invite the community’s participation, the Village School will host a Capital Campaign Kickoff and Open House on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the current Village School building, located at 75 Westminster Street in Walpole. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the existing facility, learn about the plans for the new building, and speak directly with staff and project team members. Project team leaders will hold an information session at 12 p.m.

To learn more about the project or to contribute, visit www.thewalpolefoundation.org/wvs. To give by check, please make it payable to The Walpole Foundation, and mail it to the foundation at P.O. Box 167, Walpole, NH 03608. The foundation also accepts donations from Donor Advised Funds, stock gifts, and multi-year pledges.