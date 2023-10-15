Walpole CROP Hunger Walk

WALPOLE, N.H. – Walpole’s annual CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., at the Walpole Congregational Church. Planned and organized by participating Walpole churches, this walk has taken place each fall for more than 20 years. We hope you will consider joining a team and walk to raise funds to help alleviate hunger both locally and globally, and to assist with sustainable farming and clean water practices in the U.S. and around the globe. Funds are also used to help with disaster relief and refugee assistance. The walk is an approximately 3.4 mile route around Walpole.

If you aren’t already familiar with the walk, the CROP Hunger Walk is sponsored by the global humanitarian agency Church World Service (CWS).

To sign up for the walk, to donate, or to learn more about the CROP Hunger Walk, please go Walpole’s CROP website, events.crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/walpolenh.

Unable to participate in the walk, but would like to donate? Please consider donating as an individual, or to an associated group using the secure link. Contributions are distributed through Church World Services, a 501(c)3 organization. Our local recipient, the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, receives 25% of all the donations our Walpole walkers raise, which has been substantial over the years.