Walgreens and Susan G. Komen partner to “Raise Hope, End Cancer”

REGION – Walgreens and Susan G. Komen have partnered together in the fight to end breast cancer. The funds raised by this partnership are vital for both the future of breast cancer research and the support we are providing to people facing breast cancer today during this historic period of uncertainty and economic distress.

Walgreens offers two ways for customers to donate to the “Raise Hope, End Cancer” fundraiser. During the months of February and March, shoppers may donate their Walgreens Cash rewards to the “Raise Hope, End Cancer” fundraiser directly from their myWalgreens account online or through the mobile app. Additionally, shoppers may visit stores from Feb. 28 to March 13 and make a pin-pad donation during checkout. All donations support those who need it today, while fearlessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

“Susan G. Komen is thankful for the support of Walgreens and their customers. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to accelerate the pace of research discovery and to support services like our Breast Care Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program, and Patient Navigation,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to help support people touched by breast cancer today, while we spur the development of more effective treatments.”

Join Susan G. Komen in its fight to save lives at www.komen.org.