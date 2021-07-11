Volunteers needed to provide respite care

REGION – Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, has identified a need for respite care volunteers in Windham and Windsor counties. With the growing numbers of individuals aging in place and being cared for by a loved one, the need for respite for caregivers has become critical. Respite care provides temporary relief for a primary caregiver, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving a sick, aging, or disabled family member. A respite care volunteer is someone who provides temporary relief to a primary caregiver of a sick, aging, or disabled person, typically a family member. The caregiver receives a break knowing their loved one is safe, being well-supervised, and receiving companionship.

What does a respite volunteer do? Respite volunteers provide companionship, supervision, and safety while the caregiver is away. They also may provide transportation for outings to the caregiver’s loved one.

How are respite volunteers different from our regular home visitor volunteers? Respite volunteers will be encouraged to provide a block of time to the caregiver in order to give the caregiver enough time to receive a break or take care of life’s necessities such as shopping and other errands.

What will respite volunteers get in return? In addition to knowing they are making a meaningful difference in the lives of caregivers and their loved ones, volunteers will receive mileage reimbursement, camaraderie from being a member of our volunteer team, and recognition for the important work they do.

Respite volunteers will be required to participate in a training that will provide them with the skills and knowledge they will need when providing respite care. Anyone over the age of 18 years of age is eligible to apply. We encourage young adults and college students to join our team of volunteers, particularly those who may be looking for experience in the medical field.

Become a part of this wonderful team by calling the Senior Solutions Help Line at 802-885-2559 and letting us know you want to be a respite care volunteer. Our volunteer coordinator will then contact you and walk you through the program. Thank you for caring and helping with this important project.