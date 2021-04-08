Volunteers needed for Townshend VeggieVanGo event

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Covid-19 has caused significant financial stress for many families in Vermont, making it harder to access the food they need to thrive. The Vermont Foodbank has seen an increase in need at our local VeggieVanGo event sponsored by Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. In order to meet this need, we’re looking for volunteer assistance from fabulous community members like you.

A program of the Vermont Foodbank, VeggieVanGo, provides fresh and healthy produce to Vermonters in need of food assistance at schools and healthcare facilities throughout the state. The VeggieVanGo fresh produce distribution events do not require a reservation and there are no eligibility requirements to access the program.

VeggieVanGo volunteer duties include sorting and putting produce into bags, lifting bags of produce or boxes of food into client cars, managing traffic flow, and cleaning up after the distribution. This volunteer position is in a fast-paced environment, will involve bending, stooping, and lifting bags into cars, and volunteers will be standing for prolonged periods of time outside.

To fill out a volunteer application or register for this event, visit the Vermont Foodbank’s VolunteerHub. Please reach out to Kate Steward, volunteer services coordinator, at ksteward@vtfoodbank.org or 802-498-8323 with any questions.