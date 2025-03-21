Volunteers make monthly breakfast at Black River Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday morning, March 10, at 5:30 a.m., volunteers arrived at the Black River Valley Senior Center, to begin making the monthly breakfast. Contractors, retirees, and local politicians start arriving at 6 a.m., starting their day with food and stimulating conversation. Senior center director Jean Strong said she was surprised at how long this program has lasted. Born of the Covid epidemic, volunteers offered to make breakfast as a substitute for closed restaurants. “Despite the opening of some new places for breakfast, the monthly breakfast remains popular with local folks,” Strong said.

If you’re an early riser, or just leaving for work, stop by the Black River Valley Senior Center, at 10 High Street, and join other folks once a month for breakfast, from 6-8 a.m. The volunteer staff serves a hearty breakfast of pancakes, a sausage patty, and scrambled eggs. Juice, water, and coffee are available as well, and all of this is free of charge.

The date for April is Monday, April 7. Space is limited. You can call the senior center at 802-228-7421 for more information.