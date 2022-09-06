Volunteer with SEVCA’s tax assistance program

REGION – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) will provide free tax preparation for lower wealth taxpayers for the 2022 tax filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. SEVCA is now recruiting volunteers to help as many families as possible to complete tax paperwork and claim the tax credits and refunds available to them. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held in the fall at our SEVCA’s main office, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, Vt.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who are low to moderate income, persons with disabilities, elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free federal and state income tax return preparation with electronic filing.

Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry – you’ll receive specialized training from a certified VITA instructor plus IRS online courses. We are looking for individuals who are willing and able to commit three to four hours per week, or a full day or more from the last week in January through the April filing deadline. Although prior tax preparation experience is not necessary, a commitment to training and certification is required. Training sessions will be held in Westminster beginning in mid-October and at your convenience using online IRS self-study training materials. Continuing on-site training and supervision is provided during the tax preparation season by the SEVCA Tax Site Coordinator.

To learn how you can make a difference in your community by becoming a VITA volunteer contact Leslie Wood at lwood@sevca.org or 802-722-4575, ext. 1603.

Since 1965, SEVCA has worked in Windsor and Windham Counties “to empower and partner with individuals and communities to alleviate the hardships of poverty, to provide opportunities to thrive, and to eliminate root causes of poverty.” For information about all of SEVCA’s programs & services, and to get help to navigate and access available resources, visit https://sevca.org/, email sevca@sevca.org, or call 800-464-9951.