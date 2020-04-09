Volunteer Rescue Squad seeking cloth face mask donations

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is asking for the public’s help in making cloth face masks that will extend the useful life our current supply of N-95 masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The supply of N-95 masks available to healthcare workers is still limited, and LVRS is seeking volunteers to sew cloth face masks that will fit over the squad’s current N95 masks. The added protection the cloth face mask provides will make it possible for our medical crews to wear their N-95 masks for multiple patient contacts.

Because the cloth face masks will need to fit over N-95 masks, these masks will need to be sewn to detailed specifications pertaining to size, shape, and materials. Those who are willing to help can find the specifications and instructions for the cloth face masks needed by LVRS on our website, www.londonderryrescuevt.org/masks.

LVRS will donate any extra cloth face masks we receive to local workers in essential jobs, such as town employees and grocery and pharmacy workers. This will assist in deterring the spread of COVID-19 per the CDC and Vermont Department of Health’s recently updated guidelines on the adoption of cloth face masks.

If you are interested in sewing cloth face masks for your own use or to donate to non-EMS services in the community, we have added several fact sheets, patterns, and video links on our website at www.londonderryrescuevt.org/make-your-own-mask.

LVRS would also like to thank those who have already sewn and donated masks to the squad: Sue Lang, Lynn Eckhardt, Donnie Derby, and Mary Mangiacotti.