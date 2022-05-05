Volunteer firefighter celebrated

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On April 7, Charlestown Memorial VFW Post 8497 presented their first Fire Fighter Award to Shawn O’Hearne, a Lieutenant on the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department. Lt. O’Hearne continues to develop through outside training in addition to regular in-house training. While working a full-time job, he still manages to attend over 60% of all calls for the department and volunteers to organize fundraisers for the department and those in need. Charlestown VFW Post 8497 Commander Tom St. Pierre presented Lt. O’Hearne with a plaque and a check for $500. Additionally, the workers of Whelen donated a brand new fire fighter vehicle light kit in appreciation of all that he does to protect our communities and citizens. Congratulations to Shawn, we thank you and your fellow first responders for all you do for our friends and family here in Charlestown and wherever called upon.