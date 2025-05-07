Volunteer at the CAFC Food Shelf

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf is facing a volunteer shortage. This isn’t just about stocking shelves — it’s about making sure our neighbors have access to healthy food and the dignity of choice when times are tough.

We urgently need shopping assistants, who help families select groceries; greeters, who welcome and assist clients; stockers, who keep our shelves full and organized; and drivers, who pick up donated goods from area businesses, as well as farms and Vermont Foodbank. You can get reimbursed for mileage.

Some roles require standing or lifting up to 25 pounds, but there are plenty of behind-the-scenes opportunities for individuals who prefer quieter or less physically demanding tasks.

Whether you want to be out front connecting with the community or working behind the scenes, there is a place for you. For students, this is a way to earn your volunteer hours while making a real difference.

Volunteering at CAFC isn’t just service, it’s family. Volunteers form friendships, share laughs, and create a support network that brings joy and meaning to everyone involved. You’ll gain more than just experience — you’ll gain a community.

For more information, email cafcvolcord@gmail.com or message us on Facebook. You can also stop by the Family Center Food Shelf on Thursdays, from 1-4 p.m.; or Fridays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.