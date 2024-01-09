VLGS post-flood legal clinic in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Since October, Vermont Law and Graduate School’s (VLGS) Entrepreneurial Legal Lab and Legal Services Vermont have been working in collaboration to assist Vermont business owners affected by the summer 2023 floods. As a result of high demand and ongoing community needs, they will continue to offer monthly clinics to assist Vermonters.

A clinic will be held in Ludlow on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 1-4:45 p.m., at the Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street.

Individuals can come prepared to the clinic with pictures of before and after the flood if accessible; receipts of repairs, replacement items, and lodging if displaced from flooding; insurance information, including a reply or settlement from insurance after a claim was submitted; household income information; any documents sent to or received from FEMA or the SBA; log-in information for FEMA Disaster Relief account (if you have one); any additional notes about damages, losses, and impacts from flooding.

This effort serves as a lifeline for affected individuals and businesses, and reinforces Vermont Law and Graduate School’s dedication to fostering practical legal education and community engagement.

Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Nicole Killoran is available to discuss the importance of the clinics hosted by VLGS’ Entrepreneurial Legal Lab and the Environmental Justice Clinic.

