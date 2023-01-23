VITA Free Tax Prep Services start at SEVCA locations Jan. 27

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is again offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free income tax preparation and filing help to anyone who makes $60,000 or less that falls within the VITA scope requirements.

SEVCA is offering a Covid-safe, low contact service this year via secure drop-box locations in Windsor and Windham counties. Envelopes for client’s tax documents and VITA tax forms for clients will be at all SEVCA drop-box locations. There are no appointments needed- all you need to do is fill the appropriate information at the drop box location and be sure to have a valid picture ID and your social security card. All returns are prepared by first in first out method.

Locked drop-boxes will be at the following locations starting Jan. 27, 2023:

Windsor Resource Center, 1 Railroad Avenue, Windsor, Vt. Monday thru Friday, hours 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SEVCA, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, Vt. Monday thru Friday, hours 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SEVCA, 15 Grove Street, Brattleboro, Vt. Housing Resource Center – Mondays, hours 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesdays, hours 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Fridays, hours 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

You may also mail documents to: SEVCA, Attn: VITA Program, 91 Buck Drive, Westminster, Vermont 05158. More information is available at www.SEVCA.org.