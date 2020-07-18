Virtual Career Expo for Windham County

REGION – Windham County residents of all ages and various employment needs are now able to connect with employers and learn about local employment opportunities virtually. The Virtual Career Expo website is designed to support job-seekers, especially those impacted by COVID-19, as face-to-face hiring events remain canceled for the foreseeable future and many Vermonters are still unemployed due to the crisis.

The website will serve as a replacement for the annual in-person Southern Vermont Career Expo, traditionally held every fall in Brattleboro; which is usually managed and staffed by Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and the Southern Vermont Career Expo team.

The Virtual Career Expo has a dual-focus: offering opportunities for job seekers to access employment and internship opportunities, and providing resources for individuals navigating the job-market in Windham County during COVID-19 and beyond. Employers can link to their websites, provide contact information for job-seekers, and post a small blurb about the opportunities they offer. Businesses interested in having their information shared on the website can use the registration submission form at www.vermontcareerexpo.com, at no cost.

The Virtual Career Expo website will also highlight local and regional workshops and tools to help prepare job-seekers, including resume, cover letter, and professionalism workshops offered at the Career Resource Center in Brattleboro, and by other state partners. Job-seekers can explore job postings and access these resources and events free of charge. Given the uncertainty around COVID-19 and its long-term impacts on the regional economy, this resource will remain available for employers and job-seekers through mid-September.

The Career Expo planning team includes representatives from Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Creative Workforce Solutions, Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Vermont Department of Labor, VocRehab Vermont, Vermont Agency of Human Services, and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. These regional partners are collaboratively developing a local workforce system to serve Windham County, its employers, and job seekers. For more information, please visit www.vermontcareerexpo.com or contact abeck@brattleborodevelopment.com.