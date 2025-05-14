Virginia Kottkamp, 1947-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Virginia “Ginny” Kay Gilbertson Kottkamp was born on Sept. 26, 1947, to George and Catherine Gilbertson, and has older brothers Richard and Frederick. She lived in Wisconsin, California, New Jersey, and Missouri, where she graduated from Ladue High School. She then graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and RN certification.

Ginny moved to St. Louis, Mo., and began her career in nursing. She met Robert “Bob” Kottkamp at the first meeting of the “Young Singles’ Group” at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Mo. They married eight months later, and bought a house in Webster Groves, Mo. Ginny practiced nursing at several St. Louis hospitals. During this time, Ginny and Bob had sons Nathan and Jeremy.

When the family moved to New Jersey, Ginny worked as a labor and delivery nurse, while also earning a master’s degree in nursing. The next move was to Northport, N.Y., on the Long Island Sound, where Ginny continued as a nurse. After completing coursework for a doctorate in nursing, Ginny switched her focus to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a midwife. As a certified nurse midwife, Ginny joined Queens Long Island Medical Group, and ultimately served as the director of midwifery for multiple hospitals, leading a team of several midwives. Unfortunately, Ginny’s career as a midwife was cut short by complications following a surgical procedure. Promptly upon retiring to Ludlow, Vt., Ginny embraced her postprofessional “career” as a master quilter, through which she earned ribbons from the Vermont Quilting Festival, among other accolades.

In 2024, Ginny and Bob moved to Richmond, Va., where she has been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease. Nathan, Laura (Nathan’s wife), and their children Alice and Edwin eagerly welcomed Ginny and Bob to Richmond. Jeremy and Angelica (Jeremy’s wife) have enjoyed the (relatively) easy access to Richmond from their home in Manhattan.

Ginny lived a remarkably adventurous life, with extensive international and U.S. travel, numerous sailboat trips throughout New England, and walking and hiking wherever she was. She was an excellent cook, a multi-instrument musician, a lifelong choir singer, gardener, canner, and lover of animals and nature.