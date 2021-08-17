Village Early Learning to hold family market

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Families will have a chance to clean out their children’s closets, toy rooms, and piles of sports equipment by selling them at a Family Market of gently used items Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Saxtons River.

Village Early Learning Center is sponsoring the market at its location at 24 Main Street. Families looking to score a bargain on these items will find clothing, sports gear, costumes, toys, games, books, outdoor gear, baby items, and more among the booths. VELC will also have its own table of donated items.

The event includes a 50/50 raffle and a refreshment stand for sellers and buyers.

VELC is a nonprofit licensed childcare center that provides quality care for children aged toddler and preschool.

Further information about VELC and the Family Market can be found on the VELC Facebook page or by emailing velcsaxtonsriver@gmail.com with “Family Market” in the subject line.