Vigil for Nex Benedict held at Queen of Hearts Ball

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The first drag show sponsored by Bellows Falls Pride and held at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 24, provided an opportunity to address the Feb. 7 beating incident of Nex Benedict at Owasso High School in northeastern Oklahoma.

Benedict, a 10th grader, identified as non-binary, used they/them pronouns, and had been bullied relentlessly in their daily life at school. The day after the beating of Nex in the school bathroom by three high school students occurred, Nex was brought by ambulance to the hospital and subsequently died.

Oklahoma passed legislation in 2022 requiring all K-12 students to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their designated birth sex. This was followed in 2023 by an executive order requiring government agencies to designate people according to their sex at birth instead of preferred gender identity.

Postcards were distributed to the show’s audience to share expressions of condolence for the family of Nex. The cards were collected and will be sent to Oklahoma. Additionally, high school students who are involved in the Bellows Falls Union High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), advised by Mark Gebo, dean of students, participated as a way to comfort the family and acknowledge the ongoing struggles of non-binary and transgender high school students nationwide.

Find Bellows Falls Pride on Facebook, or visit www.bellowsfallspride.com for more information.