Video Creation 101 at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Calling all youth who are interested in making a viral short video. SAPA TV and Springfield Town Library are teaming up to help make that happen.

Ten middle or high school youth are invited to attend Video Creation 101 on Wednesday, April 10, from 1-4 p.m., at the library. Learn the basics of video storytelling, and learn how to use professional video equipment, which can be borrowed from SAPA TV at a later date. Participants will get the inside track on how to submit their short film to Springfield’s Fresh Cut Film Festival in July.

Register for the workshop online at www.bit.ly/STLVIDEO, or by calling the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108.