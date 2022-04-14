Victoria Golec, 1959-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Victoria J. Golec, 62, of Westminster Street, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H. She was born May 17, 1959 in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of Francis and Shirley (Moore) Denno.

Victoria graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1977. She went on to work at McGirr’s, Hill House, Brook Wood, Davis Home, and Sterling House. Her career as a caregiver was filled with passion and led her to touch the lives of many. Victoria loved to be on the boat on the Connecticut River with her dogs. She loved her dogs and they were like children to her.

She is survived by her dog Hunter, her mother Shirley, her sisters Sue Wirta, Catherine James, and Kim Denno, along with many nieces and nephews. Victoria is predeceased by nieces Alicia Marie and Ashley Jane James, as well as her father, Francis.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Charles Church, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with calling hours from 10 – 11 a.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT. A burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA in Victoria’s Memory; go to www.ASPCA.org to make a donation online, or send a check to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.