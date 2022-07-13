VFW Essay Contests now accepting submissions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay contests are now accepting submissions. The entry deadline is no later than Oct. 31, 2022, to be delivered to VFW Post 771, located at 191 River St., Springfield, Vt., by 6 p.m. VFW Post 771 can be reached at 802-885-6008.

This year’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship theme is: “Why Is The Veteran Important.” Students in grades 9–12 may enter and should record a reading of their written essay on a flash drive. The recording can be no shorter than three minutes and no longer than five minutes.

This year’s Patriot’s Pen Scholarship theme is: “My Pledge To Our Veterans.” Students in grades 6–8 may enter. All essays should be typed with no color or graphics and be 300–400 words in length.

Every year, more than 80,000 high school students and 84,000 middle school students enter to win a share of the $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions. All local students who enter at a Post level compete for a cash prize. Post 771 winners then advance to District 1 VFW level and compete against the winners of all Posts in Southern Vermont for cash prizes and certificates.

The District 1 winner will advance to State competition level and compete against their peers from the other two Districts of Vermont for cash prizes, and the State winner wins a free trip to Washington D.C., representing Vermont to compete against their 51 peers from all States and territories for the grand prize of a $30,000 scholarship for the VOD contest, and $5,000 for the PP contest. Other scholarships range from $1,000 to $16,000.

Contact Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771, VOD Chair Steve Leach at Post number 802-885-6008 or email sarge1@vermontel.net to get an entry form and rules, or go to www.vfw.org/VOD/ or www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen/ and download an application.