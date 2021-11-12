Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 771 elects new officers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 771 in Springfield, Vt., elected Ronald Griffin of Springfield as the new Post Commander and Catherine Feickert of Springfield as Junior Vice Commander.

Commander Griffin is a Marine Purple Heart veteran of the Gulf War. Feickert is a past Commander of Post 771 and a 20-plus-year retired Army veteran, both dedicated in support of our American veterans.

VFW Post 771 holds their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, contact telephone number for the post is 802-885-6008.