Veterans honored with plaque dedication in Windham

WINDHAM, Vt. – On Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. all veterans and their families and friends are invited to the Windham Meeting House for the dedication of a new plaque honoring the many veterans with close ties to the town of Windham. Several years have gone into researching and preparing the names of our local heroes who were in the military during wartime years since World War I. With over 150 names, the memorial is a testimony to the many dedicated men and women from our area who stepped forward to serve.

The ceremony will include patriotic songs, short speeches, and the playing of TAPS. There will be an opportunity for anyone who wishes to share their experiences and memories. Light refreshments will be available after.